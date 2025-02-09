Butler makes subtle Warriors jersey change to honor late father

On the one-year anniversary of his father's death, Jimmy Butler took the court for the first time with the Warriors on Saturday and honored him on the back of his jersey.

Instead of just "Butler," as he previously wore throughout his lengthy NBA career, the newest Golden State forward was on the floor as "Butler III."

"Because I am the third, and it's actually a year [ago] today of the passing of my father," Butler told reporters after the Warriors' 132-11 win over the Chicago Bulls at United Center. "This was big for me to change it and realize that I am his son. So I'm very grateful, and that's why I'm Butler III now."

After scoring 25 points in his Warriors debut, Butler posted about his late father, Jimmy Butler Jr., while also celebrating a birthday and Golden State's win on social media.

one year. since I lost my pops. love you and miss you so much! ❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY to a HELLA GOOD FRIEND/MOTHER/WIFE, (you know who you are)… and a damn DUB for DUB NATION 💛💙! life is so good right now. pic.twitter.com/qs2y7Ulljq — Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) February 9, 2025

Butler dove into his relationship with his dad and dealing with his death on Netflix's "Starting 5" series, and it was revealed in Episodes 5 and 6 of the docuseries that his father passed away on Feb. 8, 2024, from a terminal illness. Butler had found out about his father's illness before Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference finals, and then later took a leave of absence from the Miami Heat when he passed away last year.

“When you lose somebody who’s that dear to you and that’s taught you so much, that has seen you grow from a kid to a young adult to a star to the man that I am today as a father and then all of a sudden he’s not there anymore, I didn’t know what to do,” Butler said during Episode 5 of the Netflix series (h/t The Miami Herald). “No amount of money in the world could bring him back. Basketball, no matter how much I played it, it couldn’t fix that.”

Wearing "Butler III" across his back isn't the only change the six-time NBA All-Star has made since being traded to Golden State on Wednesday. He also switched from No. 22 to No. 10, as Butler's old number previously was worn by Andrew Wiggins, whom the Warriors traded to the Heat as part of the multi-team deal for Butler.

The new number is an ode to Brazilian soccer legend Neymar, he told reporters during his introductory Warriors press conference. And now, the name above that number holds even more meaning for Butler than it did before.

