Watch Heat fans chase after Butler following Warriors practice

Wherever Jimmy Butler goes in public, a crowd eventually might follow.

Similar to new Warriors teammate Steph Curry, Butler is one of the more recognizable players in today's NBA, and after Golden State's practice on Monday at Barry University in Miami ahead of Tuesday's game against the Heat, Butler was reminded of his stardom when a crowd of fans chased after him as he walked from the gym to a nearby car.

Students at Barry University go absolutely wild trying to track down Jimmy Butler after Warriors practice @NBCSWarriors pic.twitter.com/fnfEeQqHQF — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) March 24, 2025

The fans then surrounded the car and took selfies, presumably with Butler through the window, before clearing out as the Warriors star's car drove away.

While the majority of fans in the video were not wearing any team gear, it's fair to assume a large portion of them are Heat fans.

Butler spent five-plus seasons in Miami, leading the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances (2020, 2023) in four years, and clearly still has many fans in the area despite his rocky departure.

