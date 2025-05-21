Wade knocks Butler's ‘bad offense' in Warriors' playoff elimination

Retired Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade wasn’t a fan of Jimmy Butler’s offensive approach leading up to the Warriors’ Western Conference semifinals loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In Tuesday’s edition of WY Network’s “Time Out with Dwyane Wade,” the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee was critical of Butler, also his Chicago Bulls teammate during the 2016-17 NBA season.

"I think the thing with Jimmy is, I didn't like the way he just approached the game," Wade said (h/t Bleacher Report’s Julia Stumbaugh). "I know Jimmy is a pass-first guy. I know he's about getting his teammates the ball, and wants to see them shine. But it's a point where, you're getting [$60 million.] This ain't working. You got to go. He won't look at the basket. And I've seen this before. I've seen it in the Heat jersey.

Butler was solid during the NBA playoffs, but not the superstar the Warriors needed with point guard Steph Curry sidelined by an ill-timed Grade 1 hamstring strain.

Butler averaged 20.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists in Golden State’s six games against Minnesota, a minimal jump from his 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists during the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

To Wade’s point, Butler’s playoff passiveness didn’t correlate with the veteran forward’s pricy contract, nor the Curry-less Warriors’ offensive needs.

"Jimmy Butler's too good of a basketball player to not have his imprint on the game,” Wade said. “And sorry, sir. When it's time for you to take over, you just have to. And even when you can't do it, from the standpoint of you ain't making no shots, I don't care. Shoot. It's bad offense if you're not shooting. Getting too close in that paint, and not putting that ball up to that basket, that's bad offense."

Wade has known Butler as “Playoff Jimmy” for the Heat. But, to Golden State’s dismay, Butler remained Robin when his new team desperately needed Batman.

