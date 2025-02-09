Watch Butler slam emphatic dunk for first Warriors bucket vs. Bulls

Jimmy Butler didn't waste any time making some noise in his Warriors debut against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at United Center.

Golden State's big NBA trade deadline acquisition caught everyone's attention with an alley-oop dunk for his first bucket as a Warrior, grabbing the assist from new teammate Buddy Hield before emphatically slamming the ball through the hoop less than one minute into the game.

Jimmy Butler’s first bucket as a Warrior 🙌



pic.twitter.com/StHG2Ic8PI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 9, 2025

After some drama -- and suspensions -- with the Heat, Butler was traded to the Warriors on Wednesday in a multi-team deal that also sent Andrew Wiggins to Miami.

Golden State liked Butler's intensity and scoring enough to bring him to the Bay in a win-now move, and their newest addition helped the Warriors jump out to an early a lead over the Bulls in the first quarter of Saturday's game with five points, two assists and one rebound in almost seven minutes.

“I’m excited to get Jimmy here,” Draymond Green told reporters after Thursday's game, when the trade was official. “We know who Jimmy is and what he’s capable of and we need that. We need that type of fire. So, definitely looking forward to him bringing his toughness, his leadership, his scoring ability, [his ability to get to the free-throw line], defense, just everything he brings. I think it’ll be the perfect fit.”

As Butler seeks his first NBA championship, he has to feel like his odds now have improved playing alongside Steph Curry and Green. And so far, so good when it comes to what Butler offers the Warriors.

