Butler ‘thankful' for grace Draymond has shown him with Warriors

Contrary to the concerns some NBA analysts initially had about the fit, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green are working pretty well together as Warriors teammates.

Granted, the sample size is one game, but Golden State has to be encouraged by how seamlessly Butler fit into their rotation in its 132-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at United Center.

Butler scored 25 points in his Warriors debut, 11 of which came at the free throw line, where he and Green were seen, seemingly, discussing X's and O's on the rare trips to the charity stripe where Butler wasn't the one shooting.

"He's telling me what he sees and I'm telling him what I see," Butler said postgame of his on-court interactions with Green. "Hell, I don't know too many of the plays right now anyway, so he's definitely telling me where to go on the floor. And I'm grateful, he's shown me so much grace in understanding I am new here, even though I've been around the league for so long. He's showing me the way, and I'm very thankful for Draymond."

Butler has had a whirlwind week after being traded from the Miami Heat to Golden State on Wednesday before joining his new team on Thursday in Los Angeles and then traveling with them to Chicago for Saturday's game.

Both Butler and Green notoriously are two big personalities, and while some outside the organization initially might have had doubts about their partnership on the court with Golden State, it appears the two are getting along quite well so far.

