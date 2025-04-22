Anonymous NBA players view Butler, Draymond among ‘most overrated'

Both Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green have been integral to the Warriors' success throughout the 2024-25 NBA season, but maybe not as integral as you might think.

At least according to their peers.

The Athletic released its annual player survey, where NBA players anonymously answered a series of league-related questions. The answers to one question, in particular, might be interesting to Dub Nation.

Who is the league’s most overrated player?

90 votes cast

Tyrese Haliburton: 14.4%

Rudy Gobert: 10.0%

Trae Young: 8.9%

Jimmy Butler: 5.5%

Bradley Beal: 4.4%

Draymond Green: 4.4%

Ja Morant: 4.4%

Julius Randle: 4.4%

Joel Embiid: 3.3%

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 2.2%

Dillon Brooks: 2.2%

Paul George: 2.2%

Tyler Herro: 2.2%

Jrue Holiday: 2.2%

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 2.2%

LeBron James: 2.2%

Kyle Kuzma: 2.2%

Domantas Sabonis: 2.2%

Zion Williamson: 2.2%

No one who reached the NBA is overrated: 2.2%



Others receiving votes (1.1% apiece): LaMelo Ball, Scottie Barnes, Devin Booker, Jaylen Brown, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Josh Giddey, Jock Landale, Zach LaVine, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum, Franz Wagner.

While it might be fair to say Butler and Green are polarizing players, there's no questioning the impact they have had on the Warriors both in years past, in Green's case, and this season.

One is a finalist for the league's Defensive Player of the Year award, while the other single-handedly transformed Golden State into a potential title contender after his arrival in a blockbuster trade on Feb. 5.

Regardless of how some NBA players might view Green and Butler, their value certainly is not lost on the Warriors.

