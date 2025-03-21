Hield jokingly gets revenge on Butler with hilarious postgame diss

Best friends or sworn enemies? Dub Nation might never know.

Regardless, Warriors teammates Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield have provided some hilarious postgame interactions since the six-time NBA All-Star arrived in Golden State via trade -- the latest coming after their team's 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday at Chase Center.

After Butler's 16-point, 12-assist, 11-rebound triple-double, Hield took his chance to diss the forward's "fake ass" accomplishment after Butler went viral for trolling him earlier this month.

Buddy interrupted Jimmy’s media availability (again):



Buddy: “That fake a** triple-double you had today.”



Jimmy: “You don’t even pass the ball enough to get a triple-double so I’m not even worried about you.” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j62kNktNwp — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 21, 2025

Boom, roasted. But it didn't stop there.

Later in Butler's presser, he got back at Hield by hating on the spelling of his name and telling him to go home.

The Jimmy Butler III/Buddy Hield discourse is unmatched:



Here’s Jimmy going in on Buddy about the spelling of his name 😂



“It’d be better if it was B-U-D-D-I-E, but B-U-D-D-Y is kinda boring. It’s stupid too.”



Jimmy to Buddy:



“Can you go home?!” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uAHEP8UpCa — KNBR (@KNBR) March 21, 2025

The "feud" is all in good fun, of course, and Thursday wasn't the first time these two have gone at it.

Following the Warriors' 130-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on March 10, Butler joked that the media shouldn't "ever" listen to anything Hield says after it was revealed his teammate referred to him as a "connector." Coincidentally, Butler also recorded a triple-double in that game.

“He can’t even spell connector,” Butler joked before Hield was put to the test.

Butler certainly is enjoying himself with the Warriors, and it's clear Hield and Co. are happy to have him in the Bay.

Here's to hoping their comedic relief never goes away, win or lose.

