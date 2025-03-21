Trending
Hield jokingly gets revenge on Butler with hilarious postgame diss

Best friends or sworn enemies? Dub Nation might never know.

Regardless, Warriors teammates Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield have provided some hilarious postgame interactions since the six-time NBA All-Star arrived in Golden State via trade -- the latest coming after their team's 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday at Chase Center.

After Butler's 16-point, 12-assist, 11-rebound triple-double, Hield took his chance to diss the forward's "fake ass" accomplishment after Butler went viral for trolling him earlier this month.

Boom, roasted. But it didn't stop there.

Later in Butler's presser, he got back at Hield by hating on the spelling of his name and telling him to go home.

The "feud" is all in good fun, of course, and Thursday wasn't the first time these two have gone at it.

Following the Warriors' 130-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on March 10, Butler joked that the media shouldn't "ever" listen to anything Hield says after it was revealed his teammate referred to him as a "connector." Coincidentally, Butler also recorded a triple-double in that game.

“He can’t even spell connector,” Butler joked before Hield was put to the test.

Butler certainly is enjoying himself with the Warriors, and it's clear Hield and Co. are happy to have him in the Bay.

Here's to hoping their comedic relief never goes away, win or lose.

