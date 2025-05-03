Butler declares Warriors' confidence at ‘all-time high' for Game 7

After Friday's 115-107 Game 6 loss to the Houston Rockets, the Warriors' 3-1 series lead is gone.

A lot of teams and players might start to panic in this situation -- as well as Canon Curry.

But, as a new leader on an experienced Golden State roster, veteran star Jimmy Butler says he isn't worried whatsoever.

After Wednesday's Game 5 loss, Butler asserted, "We're fine. Our confidence isn’t going to waver any.”

And despite another defeat Friday to force a decisive Game 7, Butler took it one step further -- no matter how many 3-1 jokes the internet will prepare over the next 48 hours.

"[It's] at an all-time high," Butler told reporters when asked about the Warriors' current confidence level. "It's now, out of all times. It's win or go home. It's not wavering. We know how good of a team we are. ...

"A couple of us have been here before multiple times. So, it's on us to make sure we get it done."

Likewise, Golden State forward Draymond Green, who has a 3-2 career record in Game 7s, displayed a calm assurance after another disappointing loss.

"It's a little frustrating," Green explained in his postgame presser. "Nonetheless, it's a seven-game series. We know we can win there. Got to go get the win."

Against a much less experienced Rockets squad, that mindset could be the difference in Sunday's winner-take-all matchup. But the Warriors will need a better performance on the floor if they want that mental advantage to matter.

