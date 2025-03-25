Butler's agent hopes upset Heat fans exorcize anger in star's return

One of Jimmy Butler's closest confidants hopes disgruntled Heat fans can let bygones be bygones after the star forward's return to Miami on Tuesday night.

Butler, now a member of the Warriors, will return to Kaseya Center for the first time since the blockbuster trade to Golden State on Feb. 5, and his agent, Bernie Lee, hopes the big matchup can help heal any resentment some Heat fans might have toward Butler after his rocky exit from the organization this season.

“My hope is Tuesday is cathartic for everyone,” Lee told the Miami Herald. “If you have some anger in your heart, get it out. Get it all out. But once that’s all released, my hope is we get to the next step, which is appreciation. Appreciation for a pretty incredible five years together.

“One unfortunate aspect of sports is the amount of change. Nothing ever stays the same and everything has a time limit. We hit ours, but once we get a bit of distance from the separation, what will hopefully remain is a really immense feeling of accomplishment and the profound connection Jimmy had with this city and community at large. He was the right person at the right time. And over time, I think more and more, we will all see and appreciate that.”

Lee found himself at the center of the Butler-Heat saga when he publicly refuted a report from ESPN's Shams Charania about the then-Heat star preferring to be traded to either the Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks or Houston Rockets.

Alright listen. I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bullshit because you know you normally arent worth my time to acknowledge.. (continued) https://t.co/1KOXza9kUI — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) December 11, 2024

Butler eventually was dealt to Golden State (41-30), who has gone 16-4 since his debut with the Warriors on Feb. 8, and are surging toward an NBA playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the Heat (30-41) have gone 5-17 since trading Butler and are clinging on to the final NBA Play-In Tournament spot.

