Butler defiantly responds to claim he should shoot more 3-pointers

Jimmy Butler shot 2-for-4 on 3-point shots en route to a 38-point outing in the Warriors’ 121-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA play-in tournament on Tuesday at Chase Center.

But the career 32.8-percent 3-point shooter made it clear that his game against Memphis was an anomaly shooting-wise, and that no one should expect the Golden State forward to be a routine deep-range shooter – at least like his teammate Steph Curry.

“I can shoot, I just choose not to shoot threes,” Butler told reporters after Tuesday’s win (h/t ClutchPoints’ Kenzo Fukuda). “I'd rather drive into the paint and get a layup or pass the ball to someone on my team who's probably a better shooter than I am. I think you and everybody else want me to shoot more threes, but I like shooting layups.”

Butler shot 10-for-16 inside the arc and sank 12 of 18 free throws against the Grizzlies. Those stats are more Butler’s speed.

After all, the six-time NBA All-Star averaged just 0.6 triples per game during the 2024-25 NBA season, and his career-high is only 1.7, which he averaged in 2018-19 with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Butler is glad to play “Robin” to the greatest shooter ever in Curry, but their play styles remain vastly distinct.

“It's always, ‘Play basketball the right way; shoot the ball when you're open; attack into the paint, get to the free throw line and pass it to the open guy.’ I feel like I have the opportunity [in Golden State] to pick my spots incredibly well,” Butler said. “And they are always looking to get me the ball in my spots where I can be aggressive and put the ball in the basket, or make the right play for the next individual.

“We ran a couple of sets for me to do that [against Memphis], and Steph did all the other stuff.”

The Warriors have a first-round playoff date with the Houston Rockets largely because of Butler’s impact after he was traded to Golden State from the Miami Heat on Feb. 5. His approach to basketball often has rubbed people the wrong way throughout his 14-year career, but his prideful stubbornness has led to promising results in the Bay thus far.

Butler is a scorer, but not a shooter. The same as he has always been.

