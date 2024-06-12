The NBA lost another legend on Wednesday when the Los Angeles Clippers announced that Jerry West died at 86.
West's accolades as both a player and executive made him one of the most influential figures in league history.
Not only was he a champion and 14-time All-Star as a player, he won eight titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in their front office. In 1971, the NBA logo debuted with a silhouette that clearly resembled West.
West is the second NBA legend in recent weeks to die after Bill Walton's May 27 passing, which caused its own ripples throughout the world.
After news broke about West's death on Wednesday morning, figures throughout the sports world paid tribute to the legend. NBA commissioner Adam Silver weighed in with a statement:
"Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years. He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments. He was the league's first Finals MVP and made rising to the occasion his signature quality, earning him the nickname 'Mr. Clutch.'
"Jerry's four decades with the Lakers also included a successful stint as a head coach and a remarkable run in the front office that cemented his reputation as one of the greatest executives in sports history. He helped build eight championship teams during his tenure in the NBA -- a legacy of achievement that mirrors his on-court excellence. And he will be enshrined this October into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor, becoming the first person ever inducted as both a player and a contributor.
"I valued by friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he shared with me over many years about basketball and life. On behalf of the NBA, we send our deepest condolences to Jerry's wife, Karen, his family and his many friends in the NBA community."
Here are some of the other reactions on social media: