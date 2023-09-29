Jerome Robinson signs Warriors' third 2023-24 two-way contract

The Warriors on Friday signed guard Jerome Robinson to their third two-way contract, the team announced. All three two-way contracts had to be signed for the Warriors to hold the maximum 21 players at the start of training camp, which begins Tuesday for Golden State after Monday’s media day.

Robinson, 26, was taken with the No. 13 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. He has played 113 NBA games between the Clippers and Washington Wizards, averaging 4.5 points per game. Robinson has spent the past two seasons in the Warriors’ Santa Cruz G League affiliate.

The veteran guard played 38 games for Santa Cruz last season between the regular season and showcase circuit, and averaged 14.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. Robinson shot 45.5 percent from the field, 35.3 percent on 3-point attempts and 90.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Robinson last played in the NBA in the 2020-21 season, appearing in 17 games for the Wizards. Those within the Warriors have lauded his influence on younger players in Santa Cruz as Robinson looks to make his NBA return.

“I can’t say enough about how good of a teammate and leader he is,” one source told NBC Sports Bay Area when news first surfaced of Robinson agreeing to a Warriors training camp deal in July.

Robinson joins Lester Quinones and Usman Garuba in filling out the Warriors’ three two-way contracts going into training camp. Competitions are expected for the Warriors’ final two-way contract decisions throughout camp, as well as the 14th roster spot. The Warriors remain expected to enter the regular season with an open spot on their 15-man roster.

