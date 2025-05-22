Teague explains why Warriors shouldn't move on from Draymond

The Warriors' second-round NBA playoff exit leaves them in a precarious position going forward.

Does Golden State run it back with their aging core? Or blow it up in search of a better squad around Steph Curry while that's still possible?

It's a controversial topic around the league, and former NBA guard Jeff Teague offered his take on which path the Warriors should follow.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

On a recent episode of Teague's "Club 520 Podcast," he detailed why Golden State can't afford to part with 35-year-old Draymond Green.

"You can't move on from Draymond, because the moment you move on from Draymond you're saying, 'We're not competing for a championship anymore,'" Teague explained.

"Nobody is going to trade for Draymond Green ... you're not going to get the same value that Draymond brings to your team. Whatever you trade for -- I don't care if you get two young, promising players. They're not going to have the same vibe with Steph, those two young, promising players.

"So it's going to be basically over for Steph. Once Draymond leaves, that's when you know Steph is about to retire."

Now a 13-year NBA veteran with four NBA championships to his name -- all with Golden State -- Green is under contract for the 2025-26 season plus a one-year player option after that. Would general manager Mike Dunleavy take the risk of trading away Green this summer?

Well, Teague has made his thoughts clear if he were in charge. But it remains to be seen if the Warriors choose to move in a different direction and part with one of the franchise's all-time greats.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast