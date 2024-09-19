Report: Warriors add two players on Exhibit 10 contracts

The Warriors have filled out their roster ahead of training camp opening on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Hawaii.

Forwards Javan Johnson and Donta Scott agreed to Exhibit 10 contracts with the Warriors, Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto reported Tuesday, citing league sources.

The Golden State Warriors have agreed to Exhibit 10 deals with Javan Johnson and Donta Scott, league sources told @hoopshype. pic.twitter.com/ZTWaN3s2OY — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 17, 2024

The additions of Johnson and Scott come a few days after the Warriors signed guard Yuri Collins to a training camp contract, Spotrac's Keith Smith reported Saturday, citing a league source.

The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Yuri Collins to a training camp deal, a league source told @spotrac. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 14, 2024

Per the GSWCBA account, the Warriors' 21-man training camp roster now is full.

That puts the Warriors at a full 21-man training camp roster. However expect some more shuffling in the next couple of weeks as these deals are designed to build out Santa Cruz’s roster.



Collins, Johnson, and Rowe are all returners. Scott can be designated as an affiliate. https://t.co/8h9yyfSlMB — GSWCBA (@gswcba) September 17, 2024

Johnson, Scott and Collins all have previous ties to the Warriors organization.

Johnson and Collins both played for the Santa Cruz Warriors last season, while Scott suited up for the Warriors' NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas this offseason.

In 34 games with the Sea Dubs last season, Johnson averaged 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 23.3 minutes.

Collins also appeared in 34 games for Santa Cruz, averaging 6.3 points and 5.1 assists in 24.8 minutes.

Scott, who went undrafted this summer after spending five years at the University of Maryland, averaged 4.9 points and 3.6 rebounds during summer league play, per Yahoo Sports.

Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year, non-guaranteed minimum salary contracts.

The Warriors now know the 21 players who will travel to Hawaii after the team holds its media day on Monday, Oct. 30.

