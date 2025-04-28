Davis issues stark warning to Rockets' Green after Draymond comments

It's not wise to give Draymond Green and the Warriors bulletin board material in the playoffs.

Rockets guard Jalen Green might have done just that after his heated interaction with Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green at the end of Golden State's win over Houston in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday night and his comments afterward.

Draymond and Jalen Green got into it after the final buzzer 😲 pic.twitter.com/499g2jLAEP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 27, 2025

"Just talking," Jalen said of his fiery interaction with Draymond. "Steph [Curry] had a good game. The reason they won. Just talking. [Draymond] can't really do much of anything else, so talking is his only way."

The elder Green responded to the Rockets star's postgame comments on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show With Baron Davis," where he sarcastically brushed off the 23-year-old's dig at him.

"That's cool, I don't do much. That's fine. I don't do much," Draymond said. "I just do what I have to do, but I don't do much. No problem, I'm happy he sees it that way. That's incredible. Shout out to him."

Green's co-host and former Warriors guard, Davis, chimed in and issued a stark warning to the young Rockets guard.

"A lot of times those are like blanket statements, because you can start believing that and then ... that's how you get your ass kicked," Davis said. "There's a fine line between respect and disrespect. You've got to be careful because it could translate on the court as 'Oh, I don't feel like closing out' or 'I ain't going to try and box out' or 'Oh, I'm just going to let him drive to the hole.'

"So be careful, that's what I would say to the young fella. Especially in the playoffs, since it's a different level. It's a different level of talk and it's a different level of talking and backing it up when it comes to the playoffs, and we've seen that countless amount of times with really young players going to the media and almost giving that energy out to themselves."

With the win on Saturday, Green and the Warriors lead Green and the Rockets 2-1 in the series before the two teams square off again on Monday at Chase Center.

The elder Green was relatively quiet earlier in the series until the second half of Game 3, where his energy and defense helped fuel Golden State's win without star forward Jimmy Butler.

And now, it's safe to assume Jalen's comments only have further ignited Draymond and the Warriors' fire heading into a pivotal Game 4.

