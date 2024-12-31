Grizzlies star Morant out vs. Warriors, Kings with shoulder injury

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant sustained a shoulder injury and will miss at least the next week, knocking him out of upcoming matchups against the Warriors and the Kings.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update for Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/23eKerTN6j — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) December 31, 2024

The Grizzlies finish a five-game road trip at Golden 1 Center on Friday, Jan. 3 and at Chase Center on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain to the AC Joint in his right shoulder in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 27. The 25-year-old is one of the most electric players in the NBA, but he will be week-to-week as the team monitors his rehab progress.

Dub Nation, in particular, won’t be too saddened by Morant’s absence, given his history with Golden State. The Grizzlies and Warriors played in a contentious 2022 Western Conference semifinals, with Golden State winning in six games. Morant was unable to finish the series due to a knee injury.

Right shoulder injuries have slowed down Morant in recent years. Last January, the two-time NBA All-Star sustained a subluxation that forced him to miss the rest of the season.

The Grizzlies, currently the Western Conference's No. 2 seed with a 22-1 record, will have to navigate the foreseeable future without their most dynamic and explosive player.

