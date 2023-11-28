How Warriors, Kings affected by Timberwolves' tournament win vs. OKC

The Warriors and Kings entered Tuesday night's NBA In-Season Tournament matchup at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento knowing the outcome of the Minnesota Timberwolves-Oklahoma City Thunder game at Target Center earlier in the night would have an impact on what both Northern California teams needed to do in their contest.

And the Timberwolves' nail-biting 106-103 win over the Thunder in their final West Group C game, the Warriors and Kings now know what they need to do to advance to the In-Season Tournament quarterfinals.

For the Warriors, as ESPN's Tim Bontemps noted, they need to beat the Kings by 12 or more points to win West Group C and advance to the quarterfinals next week.

That's the only way the Warriors can move on to the next round.

But the Kings can advance with a win, or a loss that is 11 points or fewer.

So both the Warriors and Kings know the assignment.

In the West, the Los Angeles Lakers (4-0) are locked into the top seed, while the Phoenix Suns have clinched the wild card spot.