Why Steph's Warriors career draws Kobe comparison from Ice Cube

Steph Curry is on a trajectory to join rarified air among the group of NBA legends who spent their entire careers with one team.

Media mogul Ice Cube, a die-hard Los Angeles Lakers fan, wants to see the Warriors give Curry a similar send-off as Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant received from his franchise after spending 20 years in Southern California.

During an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole on the latest episode of "Dubs Talk," Ice Cube explained why a player like Bryant spending his entire career with one team should be cherished.

"It shows you what kind of player he [Bryant] really was," Ice Cube told Poole. "For people that didn't get a chance to see him play, just to know that he spent 20 years with one organization. He has two of his jerseys retired, two different numbers. That right there is legendary in itself. I don't know another player in any sport that has two different numbers retired.

Ice Cube then explained why he believes Curry deserves to have a similar conclusion to his career, citing the championships he brought to the Bay Area and his impact on the game of basketball.

"Especially when [there are] championships involved," Ice Cube told Poole. "If a guy brought you multiple championships, it's cool to look out for him on his way out the door. I remember everybody was screaming about Kobe's contract his last two years. I was happy that the Lakers did that. I'll be happy if the Warriors do right by Steph, he's changed the game and how it's played, at least in this era.

"You've got to tip your hat for that. He's brought four championships, you've got to do right by him on his way out the door."

While Curry and Bryant both stand among the greatest players to ever step on an NBA court, their one-of-a-kind connection with their respective fanbases transcends any accolades earned during their time in the league.

Both players were the face of their franchises during a dynastic run, forever earning their place as legends of the game for those who watched them conquer the hardwood.

Bryant capped his career with an unforgettable 60-point performance in his final appearance as a Laker. Dub Nation certainly hopes Curry's final act isn't coming any time soon, but it's hard not to pine for a similar sendoff when the moment does come.

