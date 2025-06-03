Marks shares harsh truth behind Warriors' potential Giannis trade

So, you're telling us there's a chance ...

The Warriors trading for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer is not likely, but certainly not impossible.

It's unclear whether Antetokounmpo, who reportedly met with the Bucks to discuss his and the team's future, will request a trade out of Milwaukee, but if he does want to play elsewhere, Golden State could be an intriguing destination for the nine-time NBA All-Star and two-time MVP.

However, the Warriors, as ESPN's Bobby Marks outlined Tuesday on "Get Up," would have to part with, at least, one of Jimmy Butler ($54.1 million in 2025-26) or Draymond Green's ($25.8 million) contracts in a potential trade package to make Antetokounmpo's $51.9 million figure work alongside Steph Curry's whopping $59.6 million contract.

"How it would happen is you're likely trading Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green in a trade," Marks said. "That's how it happens. There's not a scenario where you can fit Giannis and also keep the other three players there."

Former NBA guard and "Get Up" analyst Jay Williams wouldn't hesitate to part ways with either if he were in Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy's shoes.

"Well, Bobby, I would say this: 'Thank you for your service, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. Thank you for being part of our team. Bye bye.'" Williams said in response to Marks.

While acquiring Antetokounmpo would result in the Warriors parting ways with either a franchise icon in Green or a bona fide star in Butler, Williams believes the seismic move would allow the Warriors to keep their championship window open throughout the remaining years of Curry's career.

"If you're Golden State, if you're Mike Dunleavy here, you go big-fish hunting," Williams added. "Giannis is a perfect fit there in the Bay Area. I know the West is absolutely loaded, but just think about the fit that Steph Curry would be able to have with Giannis and how compatible those two would be together.

"And if there's one way you can send off Steph Curry off into the sunset on the horse, that's with Giannis."

Much easier said than done, of course.

