Windhorst makes firm claim about Giannis' future amid trade rumors

With just a few words, ESPN's Brian Windhorst might've shattered the hearts of Dub Nation.

After an underachieving 2024-25 NBA season by the Milwaukee Bucks, which resulted in a third consecutive first-round playoff exit, many began to speculate on the future of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. And of course, the Warriors always are in the mix.

Antetokounmpo for years has been tied to several rumors around joining Steph Curry in the Bay, both from reputable reports and delusional fans. But Windhorst believes Golden State -- and any other team interested in acquiring the two-time NBA MVP -- will have to keep dreaming.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

"There’s not going to be a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade in the short-term future,” Windhorst said Friday morning on "Get Up." "The league has come to terms with the real realization that the Bucks are going to keep him in. Giannis is not going to ask for a trade."

When Milwaukee was eliminated yet again by Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in the opening round of the 2025 playoffs, ESPN's Shams Charania reported, citing sources, that Antetokounmpo is exploring all his options this offseason and is open to leaving the Bucks for the first time in his career.

Charania added that Antetokounmpo hadn't made any firm decisions about his future just yet, which still seems to be the case, but that the "Greek Freak" was open-minded to figuring out where his best long-term fit is.

Queue the league-wide trade speculation.

But even on the Warriors' side, it's a long shot. To make the money work in a hypothetical trade for Antetokounmpo, Golden State likely would have to include Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler in the deal. The Warriors, however, openly have stated they are committed to the core of Curry, Butler and Green.

Of course, never say never.

But Windhorst appears to be saying never, as he confidently predicts Antetokounmpo will remain in Milwaukee for the start of the 2025-26 season -- and beyond.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast