Giannis remains intriguing, but Warriors seem committed to Butler

Even as Giannis Antetokounmpo drops what some might consider subliminal hints on social media, logic dictates that the few remaining wishful thinkers dim their fantasies about him coming to the Warriors to join mutual admiration society member Stephen Curry.

Such a partnership was and is a longshot. Hope lingers because the ambition of Golden State’s front office is too infinite to dismiss the possibility.

But coach Steve Kerr and general manager Mike Dunleavy both expressed the sentiment that the Warriors have no plans to indulge in star-chasing this summer because they already achieved that on Feb. 6 when they snagged Jimmy Butler III.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

“Jimmy Butler is one of the best players in the NBA,” Kerr said. “You put him next to Steph, next to Draymond [Green)], you saw the results.”

In the 32 games beginning with Butler’s Feb. 8 debut until the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Warriors were 24-8. They were No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating (109.0) and No. 9 in offensive rating at 118.2. Before acquiring Butler, Golden State was 10th in defensive rating (112.2) and 18th in offensive rating (111.8).

The Warriors were 29-21 in what the NBA defines as “clutch games,” those within five points inside the last five minutes. They were 16-16 in such games before Butler arrived, and 13-5 afterward.

Those dramatic improvements launched a late-season surge that convinced the franchise that its investment – giving a two-year contract extension worth $111 million – paid off now and will do so for the future.

“We made a big jump adding Jimmy Butler,” Dunleavy said. “This time last year I was probably concerned about our ability to have like a No. 2 guy. We went out this year, and we got that.”

“Now I feel better going into next season having a guy like Jimmy on our roster. We'll build around that with him, Steph, Draymond, some of the other players we have.”

Antetokounmpo is on the table and, after another first-round playoff flameout, might be willing to part ways with the Milwaukee Bucks. Bringing him to Golden State, however, would require moving either Butler or Green – for salary purposes – in the process and parting with considerable future draft assets.

The thirst for appreciable improvement is much lower for the Warriors than it was in early February when they were straddling the .500 line. Ever vigilant, they approached the trade deadline expressing interest in Kevin Durant, but the feeling wasn’t mutual. Antetokounmpo was fully committed to keeping the Bucks a force in the Eastern Conference. He might have had an interest in going elsewhere, but the Bucks surely did not.

Please understand, it’s not that the Warriors wouldn’t love to have Antetokounmpo. They would. But the path to reach him, while not completely blocked, has enough barriers and requires enough retooling that Dunleavy and Kerr seem more comfortable with their current plan.

Butler’s name long had been on the big board in Dunleavy’s mind. With Jimmy’s divorce from the Miami Heat going from imminent to necessary for the safety of all parties, the price dropped, and the Warriors swooped in.

Butler was and is the Warriors’ big-game prey. Their finances – even as they contemplate Jonathan Kuminga’s future – make it difficult to make another such pursuit this summer. That is, unless they begin by parting with Green and the $25.9 million due to him next season, as well as his $27.7 million player option in 2026-27.

It’s unlikely despite the curious advice of former Warrior Gilbert Arenas, who on his "Gil’s Arena" podcast last month criticized Butler for not being more aggressive on offense and this week said Golden State should make Green and Butler, both 35, available in exchange for younger stars to join Curry.

“If I'm Golden State,” Arenas said, “I'm looking at, all right, Steph plays young. [I’d have] Steph, Kuminga and then let me throw in some more young boys. And then let Steph have his farewell tour. Then when he leaves, I’d have 23- to 24-year-olds and we're going to be good.”

In short, blow it up. Never mind that Curry wants no part of a blow up. Never mind that nothing the Warriors are saying publicly indicates they’d even pencil out such a deal. Never mind that privately, it’s a “consider the source” giggler.

Dunleavy and Kerr are circling next season, and a massive offseason makeover would force a restart. They’re considering tweaks that fortify the talent around the three vets, believing that and a training camp with Butler would be enough to make them a contender next season.

“All the data supports that,” Kerr said of Butler’s impact. “The offensive rating, the defensive rating, the impact on other players, what Brandon [Podziemski] and Moses [Moody] did. What [Quinten Post] did after we got Jimmy. The game just made sense again when we got Jimmy.

“He comes back next year, and we get Steph healthy, we feel like we can pick up where we left off. We definitely have to make some improvement both internally just with the way we're doing things as a staff, and also roster-wise can we find a little more balance? I'm really excited about next year.”

Kerr, Dunleavy as well, would be excited about Antetokounmpo, too. It’s still an appealing thought. Less appealing to them would be a rebuild that like would leave Curry the only holdover from their glory years.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast