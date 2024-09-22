NBA insider believes Giannis-to-Warriors trade ‘worth monitoring'

While the Warriors focus on maximizing Steph Curry's remaining years, one NBA insider believes Golden State still has a realistic chance to bring another two-time NBA MVP to the Bay.

In speaking on Audacy's "The TK Show" podcast, The Athletic's Sam Amick stated the possibility of Golden State trading for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is "worth monitoring."

“One that I think is just always gonna be monitored around the NBA is if the wheels fall off the Bucks,” Amick told Tim Kawakami. “We know that Joe Lacob has had dreams of Giannis coming the Warriors’ way for a very long time. Again, unlikely, but Khris Middleton is gonna be a free agent next summer… I think Giannis is worth monitoring.” (h/t Warriors Wire)

Speculation has existed for years about a potential move that would send the Greek superstar to Northern California, ignited even further by Antetokounmpo and Curry's public displays of admiration for each other.

After Milwaukee won the 2021 NBA Finals, the Bucks have struggled over their last three playoff appearances, inviting discussion about Antetokounmpo potentially seeking a departure from the only franchise he's known.

Milwaukee swung for the fences last season by trading for eight-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard, but the Bucks still found themselves facing postseason dissapointment with their second consecutive first-round exit.

After signing a three-year contract extension in 2023, Antetokounmpo is tied to Milwaukee through the 2027-28 NBA season, making any trade for the star forward a difficult endeavor.

However, according to Amick, it's something worth monitoring as Golden State enters a new era of Warriors basketball.

