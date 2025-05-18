Giannis showers Steph with praise in series of social media posts

Giannis Antetokounmpo made it clear he's a big fan of Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

At this point, who isn't?

The Bucks superstar, who reportedly is "open" to leaving Milwaukee via trade this offseason, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to do a Q&A and praised Curry on numerous occasions in response to fans' questions.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Magic,Steph or Isaiah thomas 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/XrgxhTQPmB — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 18, 2025

Kobe or Steph https://t.co/hqiJqWmJcs — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 18, 2025

Him and Dame greatest shooters of all time 💯 https://t.co/oDJmbxwgsC — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 18, 2025

Antetokounmpo and Curry have shared a mutual respect for years, but the Golden State point guard isn't the only one in the Warriors organization who is a fan of the "Greek Freak," as team CEO Joe Lacob reportedly has dreamed of one day pairing Curry and Antetokounmpo together on the Warriors.

While Golden State reportedly is unlikely to pursue a blockbuster Antetokounmpo trade this offseason, if he were to become available, ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes the Warriors, at the very least, have the assets to make the Bucks a competitive offer, although likely not enough to win a potential bidding war.

"Yes, there is a package that the Warriors could use," Windhorst said Friday on "Get Up." "They have some future draft picks. They have interesting young players. Like last year, Brandin Podziemski was off limits. Who knows if that's going to be the case this year? But they can't win a bidding war."

While trading for Giannis might be a pipe dream for the Warriors, it's not completely unrealistic that the two-time NBA MVP would want to force his way to Golden State and play alongside Curry.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast