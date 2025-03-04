GP2 exits Warriors-Hornets game after scary collision with Ball

The Warriors were dealt what could be a significant blow during the third quarter of Monday's game when Gary Payton II went to the locker room after a frightening collision with Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.

Ball ran into Payton while driving to the rim with just over five minutes left in the third quarter, leaving the Warriors wing on the floor clutching his face in pain. Payton had to be helped to the locker room with a towel on his face, while Ball was awarded two free throws after the play.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The third quarter was a rough one for Golden State, as guard Brandin Podziemski also went to the locker room for a short time after sustaining an apparent knee injury. He ultimately returned to the bench a few minutes later and was back in the game shortly after in the third. And earlier in the game, Curry appeared to tweak his ankle but remained in the contest.

Payton has been instrumental as ever to the Warriors this season as their defensive stopper while providing a boost on offense, averaging 5.6 points on 56.4-percent shooting with 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

It remains to be seen if Payton's face and nose are OK, but the Warriors were able to hold onto their lead over the Hornets without him and win 119-101 at Spectrum Center.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast