SAN FRANCISCO – When the Warriors’ dreams of getting Stephen Curry a fifth NBA championship ring ended on a chilly night in Minnesota on Wednesday, thoughts immediately turned to what’s next for the franchise.

The core of the team – Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler – almost certainly will come back for another title run. There are questions, however, about the rest of Golden State’s roster.

Restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga obviously is priority No. 1 in the offseason for general manager Mike Dunleavy. Fringe players like Quinten Post and Gui Santos have deals ending, too, although the Warriors have team options for both players.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Then there are key role players like Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney.

Both have played essential roles on the Warriors’ championship teams and were instrumental in helping Golden State get as far as it did this season.

Payton, one of the Warriors’ best on-ball defenders, would seem to be a no-brainer to bring back. The 32-year-old guard has expressed a desire to remain with Golden State, but after earning nearly $18 million over the last two seasons, he likely will have to take a pay cut or move on.

“Hopefully I can run off a couple more years in the league,” Payton said Wednesday. “It would be great to do it here. I love this organization. I love playing for Steve (Kerr). Love the guys they bring in to try to help win.

“They know how I feel. We’ll take it one day at a time.”

Payton isn’t a big scorer in Kerr’s offense but he does a lot of the little things that don’t show up in a box score. He is the Warriors’ top utility guy, a player who will guard anyone and do anything it takes to stay on the floor.

That was somewhat of a challenge this season as Payton dealt with left knee soreness, torn ligaments in his left thumb and a non-displaced noose fracture.

Through it all, Payton missed 20 games but improved his numbers for scoring, assists, rebounding and shooting percentage from the 2023-24 season.

About the only thing Payton fell short on was helping Curry get one for the thumb.

“I know everybody on this team is sad, disappointed that we couldn’t even give him a chance to come back and help out and do what he does," Payton said. "That’s the biggest thing, that we’re disappointed and that we didn’t give him a shot.”

Looney, Golden State’s first-round pick in 2015, had to accept a backup role this season while Kerr experimented with his different lineups. Green absorbed most of the minutes at center when Kerr went with a small lineup, while Post had some extended looks as well.

The 29-year-old Looney said he’s already had preliminary discussions with the Warriors front office about returning, and the feeling seems to be optimistic that a deal will get done.

“But it’s the NBA, things always change, especially when you don’t win it all,” Looney said. “I’m just ready for whatever.”

Looney averaged 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds this season in his reduced role. A consummate teammate and the ultimate definition of a true professional, he never once publicly voiced any displeasure or frustration and simply showed up to work every night.

Looney just completed the final year of a three-year, $22.5 million deal that paid him a cool $8 million for this season.

Because of his size (6-foot-9, 222 pounds) and age (29), Looney should garner decent attention on the open market. To stay with the Warriors, however, he might have to take a pay cut because the team has so many other needs.

“They’re going to try to do whatever is best to make the team better,” Looney said. “Hopefully I’m in those plans.”

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast