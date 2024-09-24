How Payton is building team behind his new team at College of Alameda

ALAMEDA – As Gary Payton discusses inspirations and aspirations, it becomes evident they stem from the same source. Oakland. He was a child of the town, which taught him everything he knows. Wherever he goes, no matter the city or country, he takes Oakland with him.

That applies to Payton’s new job at the College of Alameda, where he is the men’s basketball coach. Following three seasons at private Lincoln University in Oakland, this represents his second attempt to extend a rebate to the town and region that launched his 17-year NBA career that earned him a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“I’m going to get people that are going to play basketball,” Payton told NBC Sports Bay Area. “But they’re going to go to school, too. I don’t want them just thinking about basketball because not all of them are going to get to the pros. Most won’t.

“But they’re going to have to be men. Young men who can grow up and understand how to raise a family and do things like that.”

Payton’s goal, to equip young men with the knowledge to navigate a successful life, is lofty and will not be a solitary pursuit. He intends to utilize the vast Oakland hoops network, a collection of players and coaches whose connection to the town goes back to playing for local high schools and AAU squads.

That begins with Jason Kidd and Brian Shaw, former NBA players who now coach in the league. It includes former Indiana Pacers star Antonio Davis, who relocated to the Bay Area a few years ago. It includes J.R. Rider, the 1994 Slam Dunk contest champion who responded to sabotaging his NBA All-Star potential by building a solid reputation coaching teenagers in Arizona.

Payton, 56, also plans to enlist the likes of Leon Powe and Lester Conner and Greg Foster and Henry Turner and Drew Gooden and Juan Toscano-Anderson and Tony Ronzone and Brent Merritt and any of Rick Barry’s sons – Scooter, Jon, Brent, Drew – who are willing to share their time.

For those unfamiliar with the history, current NBA All-Star Damian Lillard also is on Payton’s list of potential guest speakers; the two share a strong allegiance to Oakland as well as the same agent, Aaron Goodwin, also from Oakland.

The idea is to talk basketball with those who have reached the highest level but also found ways to contribute to society in retirement.

“The young kids, before they become teenagers, know more about guys like me than some of the 20-year-olds,” Payton said. “They use Google and YouTube and find us. It’s a shame that some of the older kids don’t know as much as they should. They should know the history. I want them to know about a Mitch Richmond. About a Spud Webb. Guys like that. They don’t always know, but they should.

“These guys know about Steph. They know about Anthony Edwards. They watch those guys, but they might not realize those guys came after us. That’s why every time I see Magic Johnson or Dr. J or Larry Bird, I go over to them and give my respects.”

No one in Payton’s orbit can reach community college student-athletes quite as well as his own son. Gary Payton II, as a member of the Golden State Warriors, is current and local. Moreover, he knows their terrain better than most.

GP2’s journey from high school began with two season at Salt Lake Community College, where as a sophomore he was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-America team. That was enough to earn a scholarship to Oregon State, his father’s alma mater. GP2 became the second Beaver to post a triple-double – his dad was the first – and in both seasons was voted All-Pac-12 first team and the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

All while overcoming dyslexia.

“I want to have some of the Warriors come by, maybe after practice when they can, come over and say something to my kids,” Payton Sr. said. “My son is going to be more involved, because these kids know him. They watch him. They talk about him. He can come and provide support. He’s right here. And I know he values our community.”

GP2’s rise from community college to the G League to the NBA to playing a crucial role on Golden State’s 2022 championship team is the stuff of movies. It should be noted, though, that two weeks before the Warriors won the NBA Finals, he was named the recipient of the Bob Lanier Community Assist award for “outstanding commitment to serving his community.”

Upon taking the job at NAIA Lincoln in 2021, Payton Sr. cited a desire to work with local young men through basketball but beyond the sport. He’s moving eight miles down the hill and across the estuary to do the same at CoA. There will be plenty of practices before the season begins on Nov. 20 against Skyline College, but Payton’s vision is clear.

“These kids look up to a lot of different people,” he said. “You need to have a motivation for them to come in and see different avenues for how to set up their lives. Sometimes, kids need to see how their lives can change for the better. We’re not just going to have athletes. We’ll have business executives come in. I’ve always believed these kids should see different avenues even beyond sports.”

Payton is a nine-time NBA All-Star who earned a reputation for ferocious defense and relentless trash talk. That mentality and attitude remains.

But he also learned, with help from Goodwin and others, the importance of wise investments. Payton earned more than $100 million during his career, and his portfolio has since expanded. He’ll be fine. He wants the same for the young men he’ll push to reach their potential.

