Game 3 stat a good omen for Warriors winning series vs. Rockets

Steph Curry and the Warriors pulled out a 104-93 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoff series on Saturday at Chase Center.

That bodes very well for Golden State's chance at advancing to the Western Conference semifinals, as NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson pointed out after the game -- and they did it without the Robin to Curry's Batman, Jimmy Butler.

The Game 3 winner when a series is tied 1-1 in a best-of-seven series has gone on to win 74.2% of the time



Huge win for the Warriors without Jimmy Butler — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 27, 2025

Those are astronomical chances in favor of the team with a 2-1 series lead, and the Warriors will head to Houston with a chance to clinch the series victory if they can win again at home on Monday night.

Curry scored 36 points, complemented by 17 from Buddy Hield and 16 from Gary Payton II in the victory, but Golden State is hoping to have Butler back in the starting lineup for Game 4 after he sat out Saturday with a pelvic contusion.

But the Warriors proved they can beat the Rockets no matter who's on the floor, pulling out a shorthanded victory that now has them flying high toward another deep playoff run.

