Warriors' glaring free-throw problem dooms them in loss to Clippers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Like a college atmosphere full of unruly students distracting their rivals, Intuit Dome’s The Wall certainly creates a unique experience for an NBA game. Die-hard Los Angeles Clippers fans chant in unison, rarely take a seat and wave signs back and forth as the opposition attempts their free throws.

The Warriors had nothing but good things to say about their first trip to the Clippers’ new arena, from the many high-tech amenities to the spacious visiting locker room area and even the atmosphere from fans. What they weren’t going to do was give credit to The Wall for the Warriors’ continued struggles at the free-throw line Monday night in their 102-99 loss to the Clippers, who now are responsible for two of Golden State’s three losses this season.

“No, it doesn’t,” coach Steve Kerr said after being asked about the effect The Wall has on free throws. “These guys are used to this kind of stuff. But it’s a great atmosphere. That’s the main thing, because you want a great vibe in any building you play in, and this is a great vibe here.”

If only the vibes were as good for the Warriors’ free-throw shooting, the outcome might have been different. Turnovers and carelessness with the ball undoubtedly were the main reason the Warriors flew home on the losing side of a sloppy game all around. There also is no denying what has become obvious by now.

This team has a free-throw problem.

It hasn’t hurt them in the win column terribly up to this point, but just like the Warriors’ margin for error isn’t what it once was during their dynasty where they could win solely on superior talent, the same can be said for an elementary part of the game.

“I think we entered the game dead-last in free throws. We also entered the game 10-2,” Kerr said. “They haven’t hurt us until tonight. We’ve got to work on it, obviously. Our guys have to get in the gym and find their rhythm, find their confidence from the line.”

In a three-point loss Monday night, the Warriors were outscored by seven points at the free-throw line. They attempted 19 and missed more than they made, totaling nine makes and 10 misses. The Clippers on the other hand, took 18 free throws and missed only twice, a success rate of 88.9 percent.

Or nearly twice as good as the Warriors’ 47.4 percent.

Shooting in front of The Wall in the first half, the Warriors went 4 of 10 on free throws, while also converting a lowly 33.3 percent (7 of 21) of their 3-point attempts. The Warriors then went 5 of 9 (55.6 percent) on free throws in the second half once the court flipped for them, and were 9 of 23 (39.1 percent) beyond the arc.

Five Warriors shot free throws against the Clippers, and none of them were perfect from the line. Draymond Green was 1 of 2. Trayce Jackson-Davis missed both his free throws, Jonathan Kuminga only made one of his four free throws and Brandin Podziemski was 1 of 3. The bright spot was Andrew Wiggins, who shot eight free shots and made six.

Wiggins went from being a 62.9-percent free-throw shooter between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons to upping his numbers to 75.1 percent last season. After Monday night, he’s now at 72.3 percent this season. Improvements, according to Wiggins, come from the simplest form of hard work.

“Repetition,” he said. “That’s the best thing for it. Just getting in the gym and getting shots up. Feeling good about yourself, so you feel good in the game.”

Piling up turnovers slowed the game down to the kind of pace the Warriors don’t want to play offensively. That’s not their style. Running and gunning is, as opposed to methodically, at a snail’s crawl.

Math shows 19 turnovers accounting for 31 Clippers points was the Warriors’ biggest factor in falling to the Southern California competition for the second time this season. The numbers also prove what a difference a few more free throws would have made in a game that was decided by a wild scramble in the end.

“Maybe free throws bite into your confidence in the rest of the game, because it distracts you from leaving easy points on the line,” Steph Curry said. “But I didn’t get there tonight, so I couldn’t help.”

Boy, do the Warriors wish he could have. Curry has made 94 percent of his free throws this season, going 33 of 35. The rest of the Warriors have gone 170 of 265, making an unacceptable 64 percent of their free throws. They’re the only team in the NBA that has made fewer than 70 percent of their free throws, ranking last overall at a not-so-nice 69.7 percent.

In a season where so much has gone right early on, so much has gone wrong trying to land the mental gymnastics of free throws.

