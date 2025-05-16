Steph Curry's Grade 1 hamstring strain proved to be helpful for the Warriors.

Curry's injury showed coach Steve Kerr and general manager Mike Dunleavy that they need to upgrade the role players on the roster.

Without Curry, the Warriors lost four consecutive games and saw their promising 2024-25 NBA season end at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

So, what is the Warriors' offseason plan? ESPN's Shams Charania provided insight into Golden State's mindset.

"The Golden State Warriors have up to four first-round picks they can trade," Charania said on "SportsCenter" on Thursday. "They have tradeable contracts, pick swaps as well. Sources told me in the last few hours, the Warriors will be incredibly aggressive in the marketplace to go find help, to continue to retool around their big three of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.

"I'm told their priority is finding a play-making wing defender or a center to add to this group. A lot of it will come down to someone that Steve Kerr and the big feel like will help this team and fits their culture and their identity."

In addition to the assets Charania mentioned, the Warriors have 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga, a restricted free agent who they potentially could move in a sign-and-trade to acquire pieces that fit around Curry, Green and Butler.

Kuminga was in and out of Kerr's rotation and has had an uneven four years with the Warriors, but the young forward averaged 24.3 points in the four games Curry missed against the Timberwolves

So, while Kuminga might not fit the Warriors' roster, another team might value him and provide Golden State with the pieces it desires.

"One key player to keep an eye on on this roster right now is forward Jonathan Kuminga," Charania said. "I'm told he's going to have a strong sign-and-trade market coming up. He's an exciting young wing player. Both sides are expected to have conversations commencing over the next several weeks ahead of free agency to see, is there a potential sign-and-trade landing spot that gives him a lucrative deal while also potentially bringing the Warriors some additional help for their roster so that both sides end up as winners."

The Warriors' window to win a title with Curry, Green and Butler is closing and the front office understands the team wasn't good enough to win games without their two-time NBA MVP.

So, changes around the three superstars are coming this summer.

Buckle up.

