ESPN proposes three-team trade that would send Butler to Warriors

Could the Warriors propose a serious trade offer for disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler before the NBA’s Feb. 6 deadline?
ESPN’s Bobby Marks and Kevin Pelton believe so.
In an article published Wednesday, the two insiders wrote about how Golden State can strike a deal for Butler with Miami and a middling third team, the Detroit Pistons, with Pelton specifically proposing a plausible trade:
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Warriors get: Jimmy Butler
Heat get: Kyle Anderson, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, 2025 Warriors first-round pick (top-four protected), 2028 Warriors first-round pick
Pistons get: Kevon Looney, 2026 [Los Angeles] Lakers second-round pick (via Heat)
Interesting.
Golden State Warriors
Find the latest Golden State Warriors news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.
Butler has averaged 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists over 25 games this season. However, his off-the-court theatrics have been in full effect and concerning, and the six-time NBA All-Star reportedly was issued another suspension from Miami, this time on Wednesday for missing a team flight.
Golden State doesn’t have time for shenanigans -- literally, its championship window with superstar Steph Curry is closing -- but Butler still is an enticing, attainable prospect for the gold-blooded franchise to consider. And if the Warriors are sold on Butler, then moving role players will be necessary and just.
“Golden State can choose from a variety of trade options, including moving Jonathan Kuminga and newly extended Moses Moody,” Pelton wrote. “The Warriors could also choose to deal the recently acquired [Dennis Schröder], so long as a deal is completed at the trade deadline or the day before.
“From a financial standpoint, Miami probably would be best off prioritizing shorter contracts around Wiggins as a Butler replacement. That means most of the value to the Heat here is in two first-round picks, though they have to give up a second-rounder to shed Looney's salary and make this trade legal."
Marks added that, around the would-be centerpiece of Wiggins, Golden State has four expiring contracts in Schröder, Payton, Looney and Kuminga to work with in a trade attempt for Butler.
The Warriors are in desperate need of juice heading into the All-Star break. Golden State has hovered around .500 over the past few weeks and hasn’t looked like a contender since its 12-3 start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
Maybe Butler is the answer, or maybe he isn’t. At least, as Marks and Pelton detailed, a trade to acquire the frustrated star is possible.