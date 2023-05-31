Draymond gleefully trolls Celtics fans after season ends

During the Warriors' run to claim their fourth championship in eight years by defeating the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, a new rivalry was born between Draymond Green and Boston fans.

One year later, that bad blood remains.

Shortly after the Celtics’ season ended in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Green took the opportunity to throw some shade at Boston fans on his podcast.

“I must say it did not hurt me to watch the Boston Celtics fans suffer,” Green said on the podcast. “Those people were really rude to me last year, and I like to see them suffer.”

Green went back and forth with Celtics fans during the Finals last June. Boston fans chanted “F--k you, Draymond” in Game 3 of the series at TD Garden and wore shirts that read “Draymond sucks.”

Green, as he’s known to do, trolled right back. After the Warriors finished off the Celtics in Game 6, he wore a shirt that was distributed to Celtics fans for Game 4 of the Finals. The shirt read “It’s all about 18,” referencing the franchise’s hunt for its 18th title, and Green wrote “Nope! Maybe in 2023” in the blank space.

Let’s do a Draymond Green fit check 😂 pic.twitter.com/QZU1ZE6eRx — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 17, 2022

The 18th title didn't happen in 2023, either.

"Boston Celtics fans will make excuses, and I'm not hearing any of that s--t," Green said. "Because y'all rude and I'm happy y'all lost. Not happy [Jayson Tatum] lost, but Boston Celtics fans, especially those of you in that arena, I'm happy y'all lost. Because, like, stop being who you are. I've heard that before, but you know what I mean. Like, stop being the way that y'all are. At some point, you just can't be that way."

The Celtics, who lost the first three games of the Eastern Conference finals to the Miami Heat, rattled off three straight wins and were one victory away from becoming the first team in NBA history to come back and win a best-of-seven series after trailing 3-0.

Green, however, saw their demise coming -- even after Boston's dramatic Game 6 buzzer-beating win.

"The Boston Celtics are who we thought they were," Green said. "They got to the moment and they did not look like they were ready for the moment. All of a sudden, all of the shots were short again. All of a sudden, they looked like they couldn't play basketball with their left hand again. All of a sudden, they looked like exactly who we thought they were.

"I texted a friend and told him it would not shock me if Boston goes out here and chokes. Because they're going to go back home and they're going to feel like they won already. If I'm on Miami's team and I saw the way they were celebrating and the things they were doing after Game 6, I'm immediately showing this to my teammates like, 'Look at these dudes. They think they already won something. Let's go smack them.'

"I was telling my friend, 'I think Miami's going to win, because Boston's going to go back home and relax.' Because let's face it, that's the types of things that Boston has done over the last couple of years. And so, it does become your MO."

Both the Warriors and Celtics failed to reach basketball’s biggest stage this year, but the rivalry between Green and Boston fans looks like it will continue until he calls it a career.

