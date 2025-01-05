Draymond shares blunt assessment of Edey after Warriors-Grizzlies

Draymond Green made his stance on Zach Edey quite clear Saturday night.

The Warriors forward got into it with the Memphis Grizzlies rookie center during Golden State’s 121-113 win at Chase Center, earning a Flagrant Foul Penalty 1 with an ensuing technical.

When speaking to reporters about the rookie big man after the game, Green offered a blunt take.

“He play in the NBA,” Green said when asked about Edey’s skillset. “He play in the NBA. You think he good? “There it is, then.”

Draymond Green asked about Zach Edey: “He play in the NBA.” Asked about his skill set: “He play in the NBA.”



On his technical: “When did (the referees) become so above the law that you can’t say ‘Boom!’” pic.twitter.com/dKtiWHzjsY — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 5, 2025

Yikes -- Green hasn’t lost any love for Edey.

Fortunately for the elder, he can find solace in the win over the youngster. Green finished as a plus-10 in plus/minus rating with 9 points, three rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes. Edey ended as a minus-11 with five points, six boards and three turnovers.

Green will live with the results. But he didn’t love how the refs treated him and his team, nor did the four-time NBA champion like how the situation with Edey was handled.

“No,” Green said when asked if he received an explanation about his technical. “But it's Draymond Green, that's why it's a flagrant foul. It's funny. You know what's ironic? [Jonathan Kuminga], clean elbow to the head, boom, I said, ‘Wow, that's a review.' I said, ‘If I blow on someone, y'all review it.'”

Green also offered a humorous quote about his technical foul, which he received for saying “boom” toward the officiating crew after sinking a three-point shot -- a word he uses every time he makes a triple, but with extra flare because of the flagrant call in favor of Edey.

“I had no surprise,” Green said. “I got a tech for saying, ‘Boom.’ I say ‘boom’ every time I make a three. I got a tech for saying boom.’ When did [the refs] become so above the law that you can’t say ‘boom?’

Green, his teammates and basketball fans know that the 13-year Warriors veteran has a hot head. However, he appeared in the right all night and seemed justified in his reactions to Monday’s tension with Edey and the refs.

