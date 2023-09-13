Green predicts how many more NBA championships Warriors can win

Draymond Green and the Warriors' core have accomplished a lot together, but the four-time NBA champion believes they still have some more fuel in the tank.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Green predicted how many more titles he could win with Golden State.

"I don't like to necessarily put a number on things," Green told ESPN. "But I don't see why we can't get two more championships. Why not?"

The Warriors made five consecutive NBA Finals appearances from 2015 to 2019, winning three of them. After two forgettable seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21, they rose back to the top and snatched another ring.

After winning their first three titles, many critics believed the Warriors' run was over. But they silenced all doubters in 2021-22 season, and aside from some preseason drama the following season, showed no signs of slowing down anytime soon as long as Steph Curry is Steph Curry.

"We still right here. We ain't going nowhere," Curry said to Green via text message this summer.

Green entered free agency for the first time in his career this offseason before re-signing with the Warriors on a four-year, $100-million deal. Golden State traded young guard Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange for veteran point guard Chris Paul in a win-now blockbuster move.

Only 26 players have won five or more NBA championships. And you can bet that Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson uses that as motivation to join that elite list. The Splash Bro has a newspaper clipping of all the players on that list and taped it inside his locker.

"That's definitely a Klay-ism," Green said, laughing. "But those are the type of things that drives Klay. And when Klay is driven, we don't lose."

If there's one thing we've learned about Green, Thompson, Curry and the Warriors over the years, it's to never count them out. Green wants two more, but they'll focus on one at a time -- and that all starts in the upcoming season.

