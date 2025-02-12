Why Draymond received warning from NBA for re-energized play

Draymond Green and the Warriors are playing with a different level of energy after the blockbuster trade for star forward Jimmy Butler.

So much so, in fact, that the NBA has kept tabs on one of Golden State's most fiery players.

Warriors forward Draymond Green discussed on the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis" the impact Butler has had on the team in two games since the trade, and why his renewed energy on the court has caught the league's attention.

"The bar has been raised. So much so, that you talk about Steph [Curry] these last four games, we all feel that, and it's exciting," Green said. "I got a warning, apparently, from the league the other day that the last few games I've been playing too aggressive and they're warning me. What does that mean? I don't know, but apparently me being in go-win mode is a problem."

It's unclear exactly what Green did on the court in recent games that caught the league's attention, but this certainly wouldn't be the first time the veteran forward has been under the NBA's microscope.

And it likely won't be the last.

