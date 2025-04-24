Warriors star Draymond Green has heard just about everything from opposing fans, even what Houston Rockets fans said Wednesday night.

Throughout the Rockets' 109-94 Game 2 win over the Warriors, Houston fans serenaded Green with "F--k you Draymond' chants.

Those chants reached a fever pitch in the fourth quarter when Green picked up a technical foul for shoving Rockets center Alperen Sengun as tempers flared.

After the game, Green brushed off the banter from Rockets fans.

"It's not original," Green told reporters at Toyota Center. "Been there before, won a championship while it was happening. So yeah, it's not really an original. You can't steal other people's s--t. That belongs to Boston. So I kind of just kept it pushing."

A classic Draymond response to the "F--k you, Draymond" chants tonight in Houston 😅 pic.twitter.com/en5gX4G3pX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 24, 2025

As Green noted, Boston Celtics fans gave him the business during the Warriors' 2022 NBA Finals win.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr addressed the situation and wished fans would show more respect.

"No, Draymond's, he's been around forever," Kerr told reporters. "He's an instigator. He's always going to be in the mix and because of his career, his championships, his fire, he's going to be a lightning rod, and that's all part of it.

I would prefer if fans could use a little more discretion and remember that the guy has kids. I don't know … maybe I'm old school, but I'm all for the fans cheering for their team, and if they want to yell at the opponents, great, but I don't know, I just think FU is a little much."

Green, who finished with eight points on 2-of-6 shooting from 3-point range and grabbed five rebounds, is public enemy No. 1 in several NBA arenas, so he's no stranger to rowdy fans.

The Warriors now head home to Chase Center for the next two games, but they'll have to return to Houston at least one more time -- and possibly twice -- before the series ends.

So, Green hasn't heard the last of Rockets fans.

