NBA confirms goaltending no-call was correct in Warriors' win vs. OKC

The Warriors earned another road win Friday night in their 141-139 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center, but not without a sprinkle of controversy in the closing seconds.

Golden State guard Steph Curry attempted a floating layup over Thunder forward Chet Holmgren. The basket rattled in, but it initially was called offensive goaltending because Warriors forward Draymond Green made contact with the rim.

After review, the offensive goaltending was overturned, counting Curry's basket and giving the Warriors a two-point lead with 0.2 seconds left. In the NBA's "Last Two Minute Report" on Saturday, the league explained that reversing the goaltending call was the correct move.

"After communicating with the Replay Center, the ruling on the floor of offensive basket interference is overturned," the report indicates. "There is clear and conclusive evidence that Green (GSW) does not touch the ball and -- although Green makes contact with the rim -- contacting the rim, standing alone, does not violate the rule.

"In order for contact with the rim to constitute offensive basket interference when the ball is not in the net, it must (a) occur while the ball is sitting or rolling on the rim and using the rim as its lower base, (b) cause the ball to take an unnatural bounce, or (c) move the rim off-center. None of those conditions were satisfied on this play, so there was no basket interference."

Steph's game-winner initially didn't count after Draymond was called for goaltending, but the call was overturned after the replay review showed Giddey touched the net first 👀 pic.twitter.com/K5NwPGT3Cv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 4, 2023



Curry's clutch bucket was the Warriors' second game-winner with 0.2 seconds left in a three-day span. On Wednesday, Klay Thompson knocked down a mid-range jumper over Sacramento guard Davion Mitchell in the final second to steal a 102-101 win over the Kings at Chase Center.

The Warriors continue their early-season road trip Sunday with a clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area at 2 p.m. for "Warriors Pregame Live."

