Draymond rips ‘softie' Grizzlies coach for reaction to foul on Edey

Draymond Green eluded to Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins being soft in an Instagram story post on Saturday.

Three days later, the Warriors forward used the term while blasting Jenkins for his reaction to Green's foul on Grizzlies rookie center Zach Edey during Golden State's win on Friday night.

"You got janky Taylor Jenkins, who's a softie, who goes out and at some point, you hope to think that, we beat y'all in the NBA Final … not in the NBA Finals," Green said on "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis" on Tuesday. "They ain't getting there. Not with him. We beat y'all in the NBA playoffs because he was too emotional and so then his team followed that and they follow your lead and collapse because they couldn't deal with the emotions of it but their coach couldn't deal with the emotions of it.

"Bro, this Game 11 [and] you run into the media crying about a foul. Come on bro. And with your 7-foot-3 rookie. So guess what you just taught your 7-foot-3 rookie? How to be emotional and run to the media talking about a foul. We bigs. We big man. You don't run to the media talking about a foul. You a big man. By the way what you need to learn how to do is learn how to take a hard foul. You're a big man. What you just taught him was how to let Draymond own your mental, because now you just ran and told. So now what I think of you you got to deal with that."

During the Warriors' 123-118 win over the Grizzlies last week, Green was whistled for a "take" foul on Edey when he grabbed the rookie's leg as Memphis was trying to start a fast break.

The NBA upgraded the foul to Flagrant 1 on Saturday.

Jenkins spoke to reporters immediately after Friday's game and called out Green, who was ejected for picking up two technical fouls at the end of the contest.

"Overall, thought he was really good," Jenkins said when asked about Edey's performance (h/t ESPN). "And very disappointing, there was that one play, we were about to start the break and he's been playing really hard to try to outlet, and Draymond grabs his leg and pulls him down and it doesn't get reviewed.

"So I know there's a code in this league, and I don't understand how that wasn't reviewed. Very disappointing."

Green saw Jenkins' comments on Instagram and shared the post with a message.

"BOOOOOO!!! (I was trying to find a marshmallow emoji)," Green wrote, hinting at Jenkins being soft.

Green on Tuesday didn't have to worry about finding the right emoji. He just used the word.

