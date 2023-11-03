Kerr praises Draymond as leader of Warriors' chemistry reboot

The Warriors haven't been a team to hide the chemistry issues that plagued them last season, and their attempts to reestablish connectivity in the locker room this offseason appear to have produced glowing results through five games so far.

After a 4-1 start to the 2023-24 NBA season, Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Thursday told 95.7 The Game that veteran forward Draymond Green has taken it upon himself to make up for his actions that impacted the team last year by spearheading efforts to build chemistry this season.

"Look, every season is different, and for Draymond, last year was a tough year in a lot of ways," Kerr said. "But he’ll be the first to admit he created some of that himself, and so I think this team has responded in a lot of ways to where we went wrong last year, and Draymond is at the forefront of that. I think he understands this year that he’s got to be a better leader. I think he’s doing a great job."

Following Golden State's latest win, a thrilling 102-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, Draymond Green told reporters at Chase Center that he didn't enjoy coming to work last season amid a "horses--t" campaign that was off from the start after he punched former Warriors guard Jordan Poole in the face during a preseason practice.

Last year was horses--t. It was hard to come to work."



Draymond didn't mince words comparing last year's chemistry to this year's team 😅 pic.twitter.com/1uhIcWgig7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 2, 2023

Kerr recognized Green's part in last season's issues, which led to an overall disappointing season for the defending-champion Warriors after a second-round NBA playoff exit, but commended him for his accountability in the aftermath.

"From the summer on, he’s really tried to get the troops together and really connect everybody, keep everybody’s spirits up," Kerr continued. "So yeah, last year was tough in a lot of ways, but the great thing about adversity in sports is if you've got a veteran team, if you’ve got guys willing to learn from mistakes, then that’s what we’re doing. And we are all doing a better job of connecting the group and creating better chemistry."

Dub Nation certainly is glad to place last season in the rearview mirror. There's plenty to look forward to this season with a roster featuring Chris Paul, who appears to be a great fit in Golden State. But if Green wants to bring up the past, that's completely fine with Kerr.

"Draymond is Draymond, you know," Kerr told 95.7 the Game. "He’s always going to speak his mind, and I trust him. We’ve been together almost a decade now and we have a great relationship, and I’m constantly pushing him to be the best version of himself. He’s a guy who’s going to speak his mind, and he’s been very successful doing what he’s doing. He’s going to ruffle some feathers along the way, but at his core, he’s a champion, he’s the ultimate winner.

"Draymond knows how to handle himself and I'm not worried about him at all."

