How Draymond, Kerr compare Warriors' losses to Clippers, Kings

The Warriors’ 113-112 loss to the Clippers on Saturday was frustrating for Golden State, as it blew a 22-point lead after leading for 47 of 48 minutes at Crypto.com Arena -- just one game after beating Los Angeles 120-114 at Chase Center.

It was the second 20-plus-point lead blown by the Warriors in the same week, as Golden State led the Sacramento Kings by 24 last Tuesday during their NBA In-Season Tournament matchup before crumbling 124-123 after leading for 46 of 48 minutes at Golden 1 Center.

Following their loss to the Clippers, Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters about the two blown leads.

“Tonight was more about [the Clippers] than us,” Kerr told reporters. “The Sacramento [Kings] game felt more about us. This was more the Clippers.

“Obviously, [the Clippers] got an incredibly talented team and a great coach. 48-minute game in the NBA, on their home floor. We knew they were going to make their run, and they made their run. We kept holding them off, and I think we led for 47 minutes and 52 seconds if I’m not mistaken. It felt like we deserved this one, but that’s the way it goes.”

While Draymond Green had season-highs in points (21) and 3-pointers (4), and the trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Moses Moody combined for 60 points, the Warriors were outmatched by Los Angeles’ stars.

After their sluggish first half, the Clippers big three of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden combined for 66 points, 22 assists and 19 rebounds, helping LA outscore the Warriors by 20 in the second half.

Like Kerr, Green believes there was a difference between the two blown leads to the Clippers and Kings.

“I think in Sacramento, we were reeling and figuring it out,” Green explained to reporters. “I think we’re reeling now.

“[Los Angeles] made plays. James [Harden] got going a bit, Kawhi [Leonard] got going a bit, [Paul George] got going a bit and they made plays. Not only did put [the Clippers] at the foul line and give easy baskets, but they got three titans. And we allowed them to rest.”

Golden State would love to have its losses to Los Angeles and Sacramento back.

However, the Warriors can leave Los Angeles with optimism, as they led for all but less than a minute against the Clippers, who likely sport three future Hall of Famers.

But as Green and Kerr implied, Golden State has work to do, as major flaws were evident in Los Angeles and Sacramento.

