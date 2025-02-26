Draymond, Kerr reflect on ‘special' 3,000th win for Warriors franchise

The Warriors' 36-point drubbing of the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night wasn't especially spectacular on its own.

But, on a night when Golden State honored the 10th anniversary of its 2015 NBA championship team, the win also marked another significant achievement: the Warriors' 3,000th regular-season win in franchise history.

Only four other NBA franchises have eclipsed that figure to date; the Boston Celtics lead with 3,676 all-time wins, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.

On "Warriors Postgame Live," Golden State forward Draymond Green reflected on the role he has played in helping the Warriors franchise reach that milestone.

"Just to be a part of this rich history of this franchise, and also helping revive and bring this franchise back to prominence has been a journey, an incredible journey, one that I'm blessed to be on and thankful to be a part of," Green explained to Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike. "We all talk [about] the best organization in the league, and so for me to spend 13 years here and be a small part of that history -- absolutely special.

"To be one of five teams in this league -- I remember when people were trying to say this was the laughingstock of the league -- and yet you're one of five in history to have 3,000 wins. It's special, but we've got a lot more work to do."

That work, of course, would be to bring home the franchise's seventh championship this year.

Coach Steve Kerr, who now has helmed the Warriors for 550 of those 3,000 wins, also reflected on the significance of the landmark victory.

"It's pretty cool," Kerr told reporters. "There's a lot of history with this franchise. Obviously, these guys the last decade have created a lot of amazing memories for our fans, but there's a long history here, going back to Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry and Al Attles. ... That's quite a feat -- 3,000 wins."

It certainly is quite a feat and a testament to the Warriors' success throughout several eras, from the franchise's start in Philadelphia to the Run TMC generation to the Splash Brothers' dynasty.

But Dub Nation has developed a taste for titles -- not wins in February -- which is why Green and the Warriors remain focused on the future.

