Why Draymond believes Spurs' Castle deserves Rookie of the Year

Warriors icon Draymond Green has made his choice for the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year.

In Friday’s edition of his “Draymond Green Show” podcast with co-host and ex-Golden State guard Baron Davis, the four-time champion explained why he believes San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle is worthy of the honor.

“I think he should,” Green told Davis about Castle deserving Rookie of the Year. “After we played them, I was saying, ‘I think that kid is going to be real.’ When I look at the rookie class, he’s been the most consistent player all year. I think everybody else has been up and down, he’s been extremely consistent.”

“Stephon Castle has had games that jump off the page. But I mean the whole body of work, there’s no rookie averaging 20 points; you haven’t seen that. His consistency all year is what makes him the Rookie of the Year.”

Castle’s averages are solid across the board; over 71 games, he’s averaged 14.2 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 26 minutes. He quietly has had 21 games of 20-plus points and two of 30-plus.

Just one day before Green’s podcast episode was released, Castle also became the first rookie to reach 1,000 points scored this season, after scoring 22 points in San Antonio’s 124-116 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Not too many rookies have caught Green’s eye. But Green believes Castle – who was selected No. 4 overall by the Spurs in the 2024 NBA Draft – will be an All-Star in the near future.

“You give this Rookie of the Year to Stephon Castle, you’re going to look back in two years like, ‘Well, he’s an All-Star. Guess we got it right,’” Green said. “So he’s got that potential, he will reach that potential. That’s the guy. He should be Rookie of the Year, 1,000 percent.”

Green has a basketball eye unlike any other. His bet surely is a safe one.

