Draymond Green and Steph Curry naturally were in a good mood after the Warriors' thrilling Game 7 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

As Green and Curry walked to the visitors' locker room at Toyota Center, they were asked what a win like that on the road says about them.

Curry tried to answer the question seriously, but Green had other ideas.

"You know what it takes, baby," Curry said.

"Surprise! Surprise! Surprise!" Green bellowed as he looked into the camera.

A laughing Steph Curry loves it pic.twitter.com/O9A9vO48JK — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) May 5, 2025

The Warriors were underdogs in Game 7 after losing the last two games, but they dominated the Rockets from start to finish in Sunday's contest.

Most NBA pundits expected the Rockets to win the decisive game on their home court, but Green, Curry, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Warriors didn't let that happen.

And Green let everyone hear about it on his way to the locker room.

