Draymond gleefully hopes Steph earns more techs after first of season

Draymond Green knows a thing or two about receiving technical fouls, and the Warriors veteran was glad to see teammate Steph Curry receive one after standing up for himself in Golden State's win on Saturday night.

"I mean, you get pushed on the sideline -- I actually didn't see it until I saw the replay," Green told Kerith Burke, Kylen Mills and Zena Keita on "Warriors Postgame Live" after Golden State's 115-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center. "But, you get pushed on the sideline -- I think everybody always tries to mistake [Curry] for some soft guy. [He's] never backing down from anybody. So, I love to see it.

"I wish he'd get a few more."

Curry was T'd up after a back-and-forth with Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart, who also received a tech after he pushed the Warriors star in the back near Detroit's bench halfway through the fourth quarter. The tech was Curry's first of the 2024-25 NBA season and 28th regular-season tech of his 16-year career.

Green, meanwhile, has earned 162 technical fouls over the course of his notoriously turbulent Warriors career. While the 35-year-old forward has fired up Golden State plenty of times with his on-court actions, they've also been known to get him into some trouble.

Curry's tech on Saturday night came in a physical clash against a Pistons team that owned the same record as the Warriors (10-2) since the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. Tensions flared in the playoff-like atmosphere at Chase, and Golden State turned a one-point lead at the time of Curry's foul into a five-point win in a game where the lead changed 22 times.

The Warriors certainly need Curry on the floor, but they need his fire, too. And while he likely won't grant Green's wish, if he does, keeping it to one in a game and avoiding ejection is just fine.

