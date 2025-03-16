Steph hilariously grades Draymond's ‘night night' celly against Knicks

Everyone has the ability to improve.

Even four-time NBA champion Draymond Green, at least when it comes to his celebrations.

After Green used his teammate's signature "night-night" celebration to culminate the Warriors' 97-94 win over the New York Knicks, Steph Curry shared his grade for this rendition of his now-iconic gesture.

"[Green] has evolved his version of it since the Minnesota game earlier in the year," Curry told reporters. "He's softened it a little bit. He's brought it down to where a pillow is supposed to really be. I realized he does everything aggressive and with his whole body.

"I'm giving that a solid A-minus effort on the "night night" tonight. That was beautiful."

So, why not take a closer look at this celebratory evolution?

Green first debuted the "night night" -- or perhaps now the "nightmare," per Moses Moody -- after his dagger layup to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves and longtime archenemy Rudy Gobert back on Dec. 8.

Draymond hit the “night night” on Rudy Gobert and the Wolves 😅



pic.twitter.com/qiMW47egGG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 9, 2024

For comparison, here is Saturday night's anticipated sequel.

DRAYMOND DROPPED A "NIGHT NIGHT" ON THE KNICKS 😴pic.twitter.com/UDPgczUAUu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 16, 2025

Curry clearly has a point in noticing his teammate's celebratory progress.

The ever-aggressive Green appears less stiff this time around, in addition to his improved hand placement.

Now, does Green match the aura of a vintage Curry "night night"? There might still be room for more growth.

But that shouldn't diminish the menacing impact of Draymond Green bombastically wishing you a safe trip home.

