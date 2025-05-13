Draymond advises Steph not to be ‘Superman' in injury return

Despite the need for a hero to save the day, Warriors forward Draymond Green is against the idea of Steph Curry turning into Superman.

Following Golden State's Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Green advised against a hypothetical scenario in which injured superstar Curry rushed his return to the court for a must-win Game 5.

“Nah, we’re not going to Superman this thing. If he’s in a place where he can play, I’m sure he will,” Green told reporters.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

“Him and Rick [Celebrini] and everyone else will figure that out, but we don’t need Superman. You got to play the long game, so, if he can, we know he will. But there’s no pressure. We got to find a way to win whether he plays or not.”

Following the loss, coach Steve Kerr avoided giving a definite answer on whether or not Curry could return Wednesday from a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

Steve Kerr avoids a hypothetical question about Steph Curry playing Game 5 on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/jTU6T83WLb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 13, 2025

Curry, speaking with Andscape's Marc J. Spears, played off of Green’s words, alluding that he doesn’t expect to be available for Game 5.

Without Curry’s magic on the court, the Warriors shot 43 percent from the floor and knocked in a dismal 8 of 27 from 3-point range Monday night.

Green, a four-time NBA champion, acknowledges there’s no greater postseason luxury than a healthy roster.

“When you’re competing for championships or trying to, the most important thing you can have on your side is health,” Green added.

Although it’s unlikely Curry returns for Game 5, Green assures there’s a plan in motion.

“As far as Steph, he’s working his tail off every day,” Green concluded. “He’s in here eight, nine hours a day, working and doing what he can to try to get back.

“His morale is great. Obviously, nobody is excited right now, but he’s working to get back. That’s all you can do at this point.”

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast