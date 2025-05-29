Death, taxes and Draymond Green roasting Charles Barkley.

On the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis,” the two discussed the origin of the "four-ring" handshake that TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal and Green do on “Inside the NBA.”

“It was always to pick on Charles [Barkley]… it’s so fun picking on Charles,” Green said. “And Chuck’s such a good sport about everything and funny as hell.”

It all started around the time Green made his "Inside the NBA" debut during the 2021-22 NBA season and O’Neal went around asking the analysts how many rings they had.

O’Neal, who won four rings -- three with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat -- asked Kenny Smith, who earned two of his own with the Houston Rockets and then Green.

Green noted that the bit began when he had three rings but then earned the fourth title a few months later when the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games, which led to the current handshake.

“That’s just kind of how it came about,” Green said. “Me and Shaq throwing up our fours… so that’s our thing, you know. Four rings, baby.”

Draymond and Shaq do the 4 ring handshake pic.twitter.com/LYUjPhvC76 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 24, 2025

Green’s co-host Davis came to Chuck’s defense, calling him a legend and saying the analysts needed to leave Barkley, who is famously ring-less, alone.

Green went on to give Barkley and the rest of the TNT squad their flowers.

“Chuck’s one of the best, though, man," Green said. "I’ve been so fortunate to be around those guys, talk basketball with those guys. I’m extremely grateful.”

