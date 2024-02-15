Draymond believes Sabrina should shoot from NBA 3-point line vs. Steph

Draymond Green believes the rules of the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge during All-Star Weekend should be the same for both participants.

In talking on Tuesday’s episode of the “The Draymond Green Show,” the Warriors forward expressed his reservations on this weekend’s showdown between teammate and Warriors guard Steph Curry and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, which alone is breaking social norms in sports.

And to the surprise of almost no one, Green is sticking his head out for an old friend – in more ways than one.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Sabrina did break the record last year,” Green said. “I think she missed one 3. However, that stage gets a lot brighter, a lot bigger when you are up against the GOAT Steph Curry, and that’s just a little bit different.

“Sabrina will be shooting from the WNBA line, with a WNBA ball. Steph will be shooting from the NBA line, with an NBA ball. I quite frankly, myself, think Sabrina should also be shooting from the NBA line because those three feet really do make a difference.

“And you’re essentially saying, ‘I’m as good of a shooter or better than Steph Curry in these contests.’ I, personally, think Sabrina should be at the NBA line. Nonetheless, I’m looking forward to it. I got Steph, of course. No need for me to needle; Klay has done that enough. I got Steph. I got the GOAT. That’s who I’m rolling with.”

Unlike Green, who is unquestionably Team Curry, Thompson has openly chosen to support the opposing side.

But Green knows exactly why the other Splash Brother has chosen to be public about who he’s rooting for in an event that the basketball world has never seen on the professional stage.

It’s the ideal opportunity for Thompson to be Thompson.

“Interestingly enough, the world is kind of like, ‘What?! Klay picked Sabrina over Steph?,” Green said. “Of course Klay picked Sabrina over Steph. Klay needles Steph every chance he gets.

“If you are ever around, if you could ever see all of us [together], it’s constantly Klay just poking at Steph. It’s almost like your little brother just trying to poke at you like at every chance that he gets. And so, I am not surprised that Klay picked Sabrina.”

With the days counting down, the world will get to witness a first-ever type of event and, as it relates to Green and Thompson, who has the better prediction skills.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast