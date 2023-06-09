Draymond reveals Nuggets-Heat NBA Finals Game 4 prediction

Draymond Green and the Warriors were eliminated from the 2023 NBA playoffs on May 12, but that hasn't stopped the four-time champion and basketball enthusiast from dissecting the game as he always does so well.

As the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets prepare for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, Green made his prediction as to who he believes will walk out of South Beach with a win.

"It will be interesting to see what happens in Game 4, but I got Denver in Game 4," Green said on "The Draymond Green Show." "Denver got outscored from the 3 [in Game 3], I think Miami had six or seven more 3s than Denver. Denver also turned the ball over more than they usually turn the ball over, I think they had 10 more turnovers. And yet, they won by 15 points.

"They did outscore Miami 60-34 in the paint, so that’s good. But 10 more turnovers and six less 3s, and lose by 15 points, that is not very promising for Miami."

Miami stole Game 2 in Denver but couldn't protect homecourt in Game 3, a 109-94 loss.

Green went on to praise and shout out players on both teams like Denver stars Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic as well as Miami stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but also role players who have stepped up in huge ways like Nuggets rookie Christian Braun and Heat guard Gabe Vincent.

And like anyone who has watched the entirety of the Heat's playoff run, Green knows not to fully count them out just yet.

"But Miami is Miami," Green continued. "They’re never quitting and going away. [Coach Erik] Spoelstra is great. I'm sure he has some adjustments coming. I'm looking forward to checking those out.

"They’re going to need them. You can't go down 3-1 heading back to the Mile High City."

