Draymond reveals NSFW defensive mindset vs. NBA opponents

Draymond Green’s love for defense has been no secret over his illustrious 13-year Warriors career.

And on the latest episode of his “Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis," the four-time champion revealed his blunt, not-safe-for-work defensive approach.

“I take a great deal of pride in f—–g up your team’s offense,” Green proudly admitted Friday.

That should come as no surprise.

Green, recently declared the “best defender in the world” by longtime Warriors coach Steve Kerr, has been known in his time as arguably the league’s most versatile stopper with a peak rivaled by few; really, who can competently guard everyone from LeBron James to Victor Wembanyama?

Green’s 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award and eight All-Defense team nods only cement his continuous two-way legacy.

“As much as I enjoy locking one guy down, I take more pride in locking your entire offense down,” Green explained. “Your coach has to figure something else out, making your offense have to make adjustments; I take more pride in that.

“For me, there’s a lot of pride in how you guard your matchup, how you guard the ball. I almost enjoy more messing up your offense from the weak side. I think when you start talking about guys who can guard the ball and guys who can be great help-side defenders, I think I’m elite at all of that.”

Most of the league’s stellar defenders specialize in a certain area like the perimeter or paint. Green, however, survives – shines, rather – wherever he or Kerr sees fit.

Green isn’t your typical star-stopper. Instead, he proudly is an offense ruiner.

