Draymond hilariously trolls Nets with stinky celebration in Dubs' win

Draymond Green might be giving Steph Curry a run for his money as the Warriors' Petty King.

In the fourth quarter of Golden State's 121-119 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at Barclays Center, Green let the opposition know what he thought of their performance with a celebration only Draymond could think of.

The gesture came with Curry at the free-throw line as "MVP" chants rained upon him on the road in Brooklyn, with the Warriors holding a 107-98 lead with 4:27 left in the game.

And Green wasn't the only person who hit a celebration during the win, as Curry pulled out his signature "night night" with one minute left after sinking a corner three that gave the Warriors a a 10-point lead.

NIGHT NIGHT, NETS 😴 pic.twitter.com/L5w52ReTeJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 7, 2025

Golden State roared back from a 22-point first-quarter deficit to win its third consecutive game, and fourth of its five-game road trip. And even though Green, Curry and the Warriors certainly are feeling confident, they almost celebrated too soon as the Nets made things interesting in the fourth by pulling within two during the game's final seconds.

But nothing smells as good as a win no matter what the final score is -- especially not Brooklyn, in Green's opinion.

